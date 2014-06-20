Not Cool: Russia is Trying to Ban High Heels

In today’s edition if news that makes us go hmmm, it seems that Oleg Mikheyev—a member of Russia’s parliament—wants to ban high heels throughout the country, or at least regulate how high they can be.

According to the Agence France-Presse (via The Times of India), Mikheyev wrote that “Footwear should have heels that are two to four centimeters high, five centimeters high at the most.” Translation: Heels can’t be higher than a measly two inches. The horror.

In case you’re wondering why the government would possibly care what women wear on their feet, it appears Mikheyev is doing it out of the goodness of his heart to protect the Russian population “against any deformities, flat feet and other afflictions.”

“The harmful effects of wearing extremely high heels and flat shoes have now been recognized by experts of the entire world,” he wrote in a five-page proposal. “It’s necessary to change this trend.” (As the Times of India pointed out, many Russian women are known for their dedication to form over function, often seen navigating icy streets or sandy beaches in perilously high heels.)

But it’s not only women that the proposed ban would affect: According to The Moscow Times, Mikheyev wants sneakers and certain styles of flat shoes to banned too, claiming they’re dangerous to men’s health and that around 40 percent of Russians suffer from flat feet.

While that might be the case, it’s still pretty laughable that politicians would expend energy on governing something as minute as footwear—not to mention the whole freedom of choice issue.

Muscovite Maria Larionova, 31, told the Times of India that she saw Mikheyev’s proposal as “an infringement on my freedom and personal space.” She also said—which pretty much sums it up—”I love high heels. They are chic.”

