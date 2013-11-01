35 Must-See Runway Looks From Russia Fashion Week

Fashion followers are well aware of the impact Fashion Week has in major international cities such as New York, London, Milan, and Paris, although it’s safe to say that Russia is quickly catching up.

We already know that Russian style has taken a turn from decidedly flashy to staggeringly chic and cutting-edge, as evidenced by the impeccably-dressed and highly label-conscious posse of Russian It-girls that storm Fashion Week season after season that’s mostly made up of Miroslava Duma, Elena Perminova, Vika Gazinskaya, Ulyana Sergeenko, and Anya Ziourova.

Those ladies (or Czarinas, as the New York Times dubbed them in 2012) have done a stellar job of, essentially, selling the idea of Russia as an evolving hub of high-fashion, which is why we’ve been paying especially close attention to the style that’s coming out of the country. That’s also why the spring 2014 shows during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia—which wrapped last night—was something we’ve been anticipating all fall.

Though we’re not too familiar with most of the designers who showcased their work, it’s clear that Russia is doing some very interesting things in terms of fashion. From over-the-top ballgowns (and lots of red), to super-cool Karen Walker-esque looks, this season’s mix of designs are worth checking out.

That said, we’ve highlighted 35 must-see looks from Russia Fashion Week that really exemplified the country’s dedication of fashion. Click though now and let us know which looks you loved!