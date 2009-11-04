Russell Brand: Twitter Celeb is a Changed Man for Katy Perry

Forgetting Sarah Marshall funnyman and MTV VMA host for the past two years, Russell Brand, is dating pop singer Katy Perry, exclusively. At the recent Music Industry Trust dinner held in London, Brand turned down phone numbers from other unknown ladies. Brand has apparently been known for his womanizing ways, but since hooking up with Katy Perry after this year’s VMAs, he has been falling further into the relationship and is no longer dating other women, nor does he seem interested in doing so.

The two stars, both known for emanating sexuality–well, sort of–have gotten more serious and are both extremely happy since they began dating. Though Katy Perry isn’t planning to expose less–in a recent interview, she admitted to an upcoming nip slip, saying to MTV UK, “I’m highlighting what God gave me,” the couple is going strong and enjoying the fun new relationship publicly.