Russell Brand: Tank Top and Tight Pants

Russell Brand, the British crackhead comedian (known for quirky roles in too-funny films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall), was spotted yesterday, looking silly devilishly handsome sporting what looks like a mesh tank top, to accentuate his sweet pecks, and some tight pants. This just in: men take revenge on women falling victim to sweeping boyfriend jeans trend. Boyfriends will now reciprocate and wear their girlfriend’s jeans. Great.

Well, if that’s what it’s going to take to roll with a man as good-looking at the ponytail bearing, gray t-shirt and rolled-up jeans-wearing friend beside Russ, we’ll approve.

Brand has just accepted MTV’s offer to have him host the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. This will be the second year in a row that Brand has hosted an MTV awards event. Last year he took some funny jabs at easy target celebrities the Jonas Brothers. His well-regarded sense of humor has attracted a large following, clearly evident on his twitter page, where he has 468,000 followers. Yes, that’s almost half a million. We can’t wait to hear what he comes up with at this year’s event, taking place September 13th at Radio City Music Hall.

Please wear a crop tee?

In the meantime, if you’re trying to emulate Russell’s style (because believe it or not this look will work on a lady) check out some of the black tanks, (we personally love the Kain tees) and sleek black pants, like these Rag & Bone babies, we have in the StyleCaster shop.

Oh, by the way, love your necklace, Russ.