Russell Brand Takes Girl on a Second Date, May Not Be a Player Anymore

Today, the Daily Mail has a story about hottest mess ever, Russell Brand, and the woman that has supposedly captured his heart. And when I say “captured his heart”, I mean that Russell took the lucky lady out for a second date, and the two were seen sneaking out of the back door of Claridges Hotel in London. Apparently, this is unheard of for the”Inside of You” singer, who is notorious for the slew of women he has slept with. Although not nearly as popular in the states as he is in the UK, Russell was recently on pretty rigorous US press tour while promoting his book, “My Booky Wook”. If there is anyone out there who has still not seen “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, I suggest you get it on Netflix. Now.