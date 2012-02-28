Russell Brand Shows Off His New Lady And His Leg Warmers

Ugh, usually I’d call a dude a pig for moving on so fast following a massively public divorce, but after Katy Perry‘s immature performance at the Grammys, I really can’t blame Russell Brand for wanting to get cozy with another lady.

A few days ago, the filthiest thing to come out of England since Pete Doherty stepped out with his rumored girlfriend Oriela Medellin. The duo looked comfortable with one another as they shopped around West Hollywood.

What’s so appalling about this photograph are Russell’s latest favorite accessory: leg warmers. I am all for a Flashdance moment, believe me, but this is just not okay. I am disgusted, and will proceed to cry for the next ten minutes. Please don’t let this be a habit, sugar.