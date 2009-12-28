Russell Brand to Propose on NYE! Plus 10 Best Celeb Engagement Rings

Rumor has it that our favorite British comedian, Russell Brand, and pop sensation, Katy Perry, are engaged! Brand reportedly popped the question over the holidays in the UK and presented Perry with an outrageously expensive Cartier ring–a bit too pricey for Perry’s tastes apparently. Brand is now on the hunt to find the perfect ring for his bride to be, and he plans to present it to her on NYE! (Cue the awwws).

Here’s a look at 10 more of the best celebrity engagement rings just in time for the New Year:

Ivanka Trump had what we’d deem a fairytale wedding, what with a Vera Wang gown, beautiful fall foliage as a backdrop, and her very own prince, Jared Kushner included.

Emily Blunt is engaged to The Office star John Krasinski. The couple has been dating since ’08 and decided this year to finally tie the knot!

Luckily, Scarlett Johansson‘s character’s struggles with intimacy in He’s Just Not That Into You didn’t translate to her real life romance. Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are happily married, and we still can’t get over her beautiful ring!

Christina Milian rocks a six-carat ring, designed by Ivanka Trump for her signature jewelry collection. Milian married her producer, The-Dream, in Vegas this year.

Beloved American Idol winner, Jennifer Hudson, is engaged to David Otunga. The couple has one child together, David, named after her fianc.

Natasha Bedingfield showed off her ring and engagement to Matthew Robinson backstage at the Spring 2008 Max Azria show in Bryant Park.

Adriana Lima isn’t afraid to flaunt her wedding ring on the red carpet, and neither would we if we had a rock that big. Memphis shooting guard, Marko Jaric, and Lima eloped on Valentine’s Day last year.

Khloe Kardashian might be known for the quickest engagement ever, but that didn’t distract us one bit from her 12.5 carat ring.

True Blood’s Anna Paquin found her match in Stephen Moyer this past year. The couple has been discussing the location of the wedding, and we hear that while Paquin wants a Hawaiian location, Moyer would like to wed in L.A.–stay tuned!

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Melissa Rycroft, is also known for placing on Dancing With The Stars. Will she waltz down the aisle with Tye Strickland? We would if we had a ring that beautiful!