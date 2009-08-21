Russell Brand Overtweets

Because we know you wait tirelessly for StyleCaster Russell Brand updates, here’s one to take you through the weekend.

Brand is an over-tweeter and that is confirmed. In the span of the last three hours, we have learned: Russell is not necessarily pro-Follow Friday, and it has something to do with dying alone while having sex with a coconut; filming for Get Him to The Greek has wrapped; he will not sleep with J0NR0GERS wife for her birthday; he’s getting in the bath….and thinking about ME; he is acquiring a new cane, (while we go to prison?); and he is interested in Lady Gaga‘s fashion choices…seriously though, your pants are tighter than 90% of the world population’s. One question though, no mention of your new lady love? Is she gone? Good.

RT @rustyrockets Follow Friday? Look what it did or Robinson Crusoe -he died alone having sex with a coconut.

RT @rustyrockets Finish my film today. I’ll celebrate my new freedom with a return to innocence. Don’t panic if you see me in Mothercare -I’m buying nappies.

RT @rustyrockets @J0NR0GERS No Sir, I shall not “f**k your wife for her birthday”. It is your duty as a husband,. Next you’ll be asking me to mow your lawn.

RT @rustyrockets I’m getting in the bath now to think about you all. X

RT @rustyrockets I’ve done my exercise. Have you done your exercise? I doubt it. That is why I shall have a shiny new cane whilst you will go to prison.

RT @rustyrockets If Lady Ga Ga dresses like that for a plane journey what on earth would she wear to a bondage party? I shall host one in her honour.

She will probably wear a flammable bra and assless pants, same as you. Tweet us!