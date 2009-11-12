Russell Brand & Katy Perry Record Song Together

Russel Brand and Katy Perry have decided to collaborate on a song together, however, it won’t be the typical lovey-dovey duet one would expect. Rather, they’ve chosen to sing a rendition of poet Edward Lear’s 1871 nonsense verse; “The Owl And The Pussycat.”

It seems odd that a modern day pop star would start singing poems from the 18th century, but when you’re dating Russell Brand, you’re bound to branch out of your boundaries. According to a source, “Russell was just messing around in the studio with Katy. He was pretending to sing into the mic and started reciting the poem, “The Owl And The Pussycat,” with the lines, ‘Oh lovely Pussy! Oh Pussy my love, what a beautiful Pussy you are.”

We can’t wait to hear this poem-turned-pop song by our favorite couple!