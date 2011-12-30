Russell Brand & Katy Perry Are Getting A Divorce

In not shocking but still upsetting news, Russell Brand and Katy Perry are calling their marriage quits. The two have been married since October 2010.

The erratic British comedian and the pop singer made a strange match, but something about their quirkiness seemed to work. After their lavish wedding in India, the two have allegedly not spent much time together at all, and reports of their troubled nuptials reached new heights over Christmas.

She was spotted vacationing in Hawaii, sans wedding ring, and he was also ring-less in London. Brand stated today,”Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I’ll always adore her and I know we’ll remain friends.”

Now, here are two people who probably can’t wait to embrace a new year. Check out the gallery above for a look back at their strange fashion choices while married.

UPDATE: Sources are now claiming that it was Russell who did the filing, and that it will potentially blindside Katy.