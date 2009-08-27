Russell Brand to Impregnate Lady Gaga During the VMA’s?

The MTV Video Music Awards which, we believe, were originally intended to be a celebratory event in praise of great music and new performing artists has turned into something of a circus. Between the deluge of bejeweled spandex outfits on every female performer (Britney and the Pussycat Dolls, we’re looking at you) and Russell Brand‘s jokes so dirty that we felt uncomfortable even listening to them, the VMA’s are borderlining on freak show.

This year’s VMA circus will be airing on MTV on September 13th, and lucky us–Russell Brand will be hosting for the second year in a row. MTV released the promo video above to advertise for the big night and it only proves our circus theory further. Artists Ne-Yo, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, with host Russell Brand and actress-turned-singer Leighton Meester perform in a re-written rendition of “Tonight” from West Side Story, complete with Cobra Starship snapping and skipping simultaneously while on their way into a vintage subway car. Besides appreciating Ne-Yo and his entourage’s dancing skills, we think the rest of the promo is pretty incoherent. Especially the scene of Katy Perry aggressively cutting bushes on an apartment rooftop with a massive pair of clippers. Freakin creepy. The only thing we’re looking forward to is seeing whether or not Russell Brand will follow through with his promise to impregnate Lady Gaga (as he sings in the promo) during the show. Just think of what their babies would look like!

