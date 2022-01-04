Rupert Grint’s Relationship With His Girlfriend Is Just as Romantic as Ron & Hermione

The Hermione to his Ron. She may not be Rupert Grint’s wife yet, but Georgia Groome’s relationship with the Harry Potter actor is just as romantic as the love story between Ron and Hermione.

Rupert—whose full name is Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint—was born on August 24, 1988, in Harlow, Essex, England. In 2000, Grint was cast as Ron Weasley, a wizard and one of Harry Potter’s best friends, in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s 1997 best seller, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which followed Harry and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron as they attended the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical universe.

In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Grint detailed how he was cast as Ron with no professional acting experience. “The [Harry Potter] books were becoming quite like a phenomenon and I was a big fan of them,” he said. “There was this new program in England called Newsround and they — they wanted kids my age to kind of sort of come forward and like send in application forms and stuff.”

Because of how popular the books were, Grint assumed that his chances of playing Ron in Harry Potter was low. He also wasn’t the only person in his friend group planned to send in a video audition. To make himself stand out, he decided to record a rap. “I basically just made a videotape of myself kind of doing a rap,” he said. According to Grint, the rap’s lyrics were “basically just information” about himself, such as his name, height and other basic details. Though Grint couldn’t remember the full rap, he could recall the first lyric: “Hello there my name is Rupert Grint. I hope you like this and don’t think I stink.” While Grint acknowledged that “Grint” and “stink” don’t rhyme, he did admit that the word coupling was impressive or a 10-year-old. After all, the rap did win him the part of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

While the Harry Potter movies made him a household name, Grint confessed in an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021 that the films were “suffocating” at times. “There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end. It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there,'” he said.

Another side effect of the Harry Potter films has been his fame and public relationships. Read on for what we know about Rupert Grint’s girlfriend and how their daughter together has “changed” him for the better.

Who is Rupert Grint’s girlfriend?

Who is Rupert Grint’s girlfriend, Georgia Groome? Georgia was born on February 11, 1992, in Nottingham, England. She’s the daughter of Paul Groome, a publican and a chef (who died in 2009), and Fiona Groome, a drama and vocal coach. Like Rupert, Georgia is also an actor. When she was 9 years old, she starred in the touring stage of the musical Annie Get Your Gun. She went on to study acting at the Nottingham Television Workshop, Derby Youth Theatre and Trent College before her on-screen debut in 2001 in the TV movie, A Fish Out of Water. She also went on to star in the TV show Dangerville.

Her movie debut came in 2006 when she starred in the movie London to Brighton at 14 years old, but her big break came two years later when she starred in 2008’s Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging opposite actors like Aaron Taylor Johnson and Alan Davies. Georgia played Georgia Nicholson, a 14-year-old who falls in love with the lead of a member of a band and tries to make him her boyfriend. Georgia was nominated for Best Child Actor at the Buster International Children’s Film Festival for the role.

Along with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Georgia has also starred in movies like The Cottage, The Disappeared, The Great Ghost Rescue, Papadopoulos & Sons, and TV series such as Lewis and The Bill.

How did Rupert Grint and Georgie Groome meet?

How did Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome meet? It’s unclear how Rupert and Georgia met but they started dating in 2011. They welcomed they first child together, a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative for the couple said in a statement at the time. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.” In April 2021, Rupert and Georgia sparked engagement rumors after they were photographed with what looked like rings on their fingers, which their representative denied, according to Capital FM.

News of Wednesday’s birth came a month after the couple confirmed they were pregnant with their first child after Georgia was photographed in London with a baby bump. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a representative said at the time. Rupert posted his first photo of Wednesday in an Instagram post in November 2020, which was also his first Instagram post ever. “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he captioned a photo of Wednesday sleeping on his shoulder.

In an interview with Glamour in 2021, Rupert called Georgia his “best friend.” He said,”It’s a very natural thing – we’re just best friends. We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way. That’s always made it work – that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great.” He also talked about the struggle of becoming a parent amid the current health crisis. “Yeah, it’s been tough,” he said. “It’s a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it’s a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own. But there’s positives with that. It’s been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great.”

Despite the difficult times, Rupert told Glamour that becoming a dad wasn’t a hard transition for him. “I feel very comfortable being a dad. I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it,” he said. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better—I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping. It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic. I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular.”

He continued, “It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel a lot more—I don’t know, weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously there are days when she is FULL on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place, I think.”

Rupert also described how parenthood taught him what a “different love” felt like in an interview with Comic Book in 2021. “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love,” he said. “It’s a very different love. It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way.”

