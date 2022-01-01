Rupert Grint’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made For ‘Harry Potter’ Compared to Dan & Emma

If Ron Weasley is your favorite Harry Potter character, you may want to know about Rupert Grint’s net worth and what he made for the Harry Potter movies compared to his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger.)

Grint—whose full name is Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint—was born on August 24, 1988, in Harlow, Essex, England. While in school, Grint took an interest in theatre. He performed in school productions and joined the Top Hat Stage and Screen School, a local theatre group that cast him as a fish in Noah’s Ark and a donkey in another play. However, it wasn’t until Harry Potter that Grint had acted professionally.

In 2000, Grint was cast as Ron Weasley, a wizard and one of Harry Potter’s best friends, in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s 1997 best seller, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which followed Harry and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron as they attended the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical universe.

In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Grint detailed how he was cast as Ron with no professional acting experience. “The [Harry Potter] books were becoming quite like a phenomenon and I was a big fan of them,” he said. “There was this new program in England called Newsround and they — they wanted kids my age to kind of sort of come forward and like send in application forms and stuff.”

Because of how popular the books were, Grint assumed that his chances of playing Ron in Harry Potter was low. He also wasn’t the only person in his friend group planned to send in a video audition. To make himself stand out, he decided to record a rap. “I basically just made a videotape of myself kind of doing a rap,” he said. According to Grint, the rap’s lyrics were “basically just information” about himself, such as his name, height and other basic details. Though Grint couldn’t remember the full rap, he could recall the first lyric: “Hello there my name is Rupert Grint. I hope you like this and don’t think I stink.” While Grint acknowledged that “Grint” and “stink” don’t rhyme, he did admit that the word coupling was impressive or a 10-year-old. After all, the rap did win him the part of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

While the Harry Potter movies made him a household name, Grint confessed in an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021 that the films were “suffocating” at times. “There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end. It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there,'” he said.

In the end Grint—and his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson—starred in eight total Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011. In November 2021, HBO Max announced that a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was in the works with Radcliffe, Watson and Grint, as well as dozens of other actors, directors and producers from the eight Harry Potter movies. The special, which premiered in January 2022, told “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to HBO Max, and saw the original cast revisit Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and other iconic sets from the Harry Potter universe.

So what is Rupert Grint’s net worth and what did he make for the Harry Potter movies compared to Radcliffe and Watson? Read on for what we know about Rupert Grint’s net worth and what he earned from the Harry Potter versus his co-stars.

What did Rupert Grint make for Harry Potter?

What did Rupert Grint make for Harry Potter? Grint starred as Ron Weasley—a wizard and one of Harry Potter’s best friends—in eight Harry Potter movies: 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

So how much did Rupert Grint make for the Harry Potter movies? Grint made $60 million from the eight Harry Potter movies, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which equates to around $70 million when adjusting for inflation. While his pay for the first four Harry Potter movies isn’t known, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Grint made $4 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 and a combined $30 million for the last two Harry Potter movies, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in 2010 and 2011. (His salary for the sixth Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, isn’t known.)

Grint’s salary is also the exact same as his Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), who also made $70 million from all eight Harry Potter movies and earned $4 million from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and a combined $30 million for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. While $70 million from eight Harry Potter movies is a lot, Grint’s salary was a fraction of what Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter) made from the films. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe made a total of $109 million from the eight Harry Potter movies (almost double what Grint Watson earned), with $50 million from the last two Harry Potter movies alone. As for the Harry Potter movies, the eight films have grossed a total of $7.7 billion.

In an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021, Grint recalled the mistakes he’s made with his money, such as when he bought a farm at 16 years old. “I had alpacas, pigs. It was a whole thing. Around 16 [years old] … It was chaos. Alpacas are insane… Now looking back, in hindsight, rationalizing it. They’re not with me anymore. They went to a responsible alpaca farmer. I guess I just did stupid things like that … I’m one of five, and we had a field. But nowadays I’m a lot more sensible. I haven’t done anything mad like that in a while,” Grint said.

Grint also told the Radio Times in 2018 that he isn’t even sure about how much money he has. “I actually don’t know how much I have. I couldn’t even really guess,” he said. “It doesn’t really motivate me too much. It makes you comfortable; that’s the good thing about it, I think. I’m glad it’s there, but I’m not really that focused on it.” Grint also told the Radio Times about his struggles with fame from the Harry Potter movies. “Sometimes you just want to go to B&Q,” he said, referring to the British hardware store. He also revealed that the first thing he did after the Harry Potter movies finished filming was remove his tonsils, as the producers wouldn’t allow him to have the operation while the films were in production. “It was too much recovery time and there was the fear that it would change my voice,” he said.

How much is Rupert Grint’s net worth?

How much is Rupert Grint’s net worth? Grint is worth $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with the tens of millions of dollars he made from the eight Harry Potter movies, Rupert Grint’s net worth also includes the money he’s made from movies like Thunderpants, Driving Lessons, Cherrybomb, Wild Target, Into the White and Postman Pat: The Movie, as well as what he made from TV shows like CBS’ Super Clyde, Snatch and Servant. Along with his on-screen work, Rupert Grint’s net worth also includes what he’s made in stage shows like Mojo at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

In 2012, Grint carried the London Olympics torch during the Olympic Torch Relay as part of London’s 2012 Summer Olympics. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph at the time, Grint called the moment “overwhelming.” “It was amazing, it was really overwhelming. It’s just such an honour to be a part of this. I’m really proud,” he said. In 2011, Grint started dating his girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome. The two welcomed a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint in May 2020.

In can interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, Grint revealed that “always toyed with the idea of walking away from acting,” but parenthood has only made those feelings stronger due to how much of his childhood he lost from his fame “Becoming a dad has increased those feelings. Don’t get me wrong, I love working on Servant and feel extremely comfortable in a TV environment,” he said. “But Potter happened at such a young age and I found it hard to deal with the fame side of things. If I ever do see Dan [Radcliffe] or Emma [Watson], fame is the one thing we never talk about.”

Though Grint wouldn’t full-on compare his, Radcliffe and Watson’s level of fame to The Beatles, he confessed that the three of them have experienced “a tiny bit” of the intense notoriety The Beatles had. “I’m eternally grateful to the Potter fans and never refuse a selfie, but I do sometimes miss my anonymity,” Grint said. “At least lockdown allowed me to wear a mask. I did think of having one done with Dan’s face on it.” He also revealed what his life would look like if he did retire from acting. “Before lockdown I was always hanging around in B&Q, buying more tools. And I’ve just started my own miniature pottery production line. If Wednesday’s napping I throw some clay on my wheel and make tiny jugs and bowls,” he said.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Harry Potter, check out The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz. The New York Times bestseller features more than 150 recipes from the Harry Potter universe, from cauldron cakes to knickerbocker glories, for fans to re-create at home, regardless of if they’re wizard, witch or muggle. Other spell-binding recipes include Hagrid’s rock cakes, treacle tarts (Harry’s favorite dessert), Molly’s meat pies (Mrs. Weasley’s classic dish) and Kreacher’s French onion soup pumpkin pasties, a staple on the Hogwarts Express cart. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook is a must-have for any Harry Potter fan who wants to know what it’s really like to eat in Hogwarts’ dining hall. For more Harry Potter collectible items, check out our Harry Potter gift guide here.

