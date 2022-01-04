Rupert Grint’s Daughter Motivated Him to Quit Smoking—Meet His Child With His Girlfriend

He may be Ron Weasley to Harry Potter fans, but to Rupert Grint’s kid, he’s just dad. Rupert and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Rupert—who is best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter movies—opened up about wanting children once he turned 30 years old. “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” he said at the time. “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

In 2000, Rupert became a household name after he was cast as Ron Weasley, a wizard and one of Harry Potter’s best friends, in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s 1997 best seller, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which followed Harry and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron as they attended the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical universe.

In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Grint detailed how he was cast as Ron with no professional acting experience. “The [Harry Potter] books were becoming quite like a phenomenon and I was a big fan of them,” he said. “There was this new program in England called Newsround and they — they wanted kids my age to kind of sort of come forward and like send in application forms and stuff.”

Because of how popular the books were, Grint assumed that his chances of playing Ron in Harry Potter was low. He also wasn’t the only person in his friend group planned to send in a video audition. To make himself stand out, he decided to record a rap. “I basically just made a videotape of myself kind of doing a rap,” he said. According to Grint, the rap’s lyrics were “basically just information” about himself, such as his name, height and other basic details. Though Grint couldn’t remember the full rap, he could recall the first lyric: “Hello there my name is Rupert Grint. I hope you like this and don’t think I stink.” While Grint acknowledged that “Grint” and “stink” don’t rhyme, he did admit that the word coupling was impressive or a 10-year-old. After all, the rap did win him the part of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

While the Harry Potter movies made him a household name, Grint confessed in an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021 that the films were “suffocating” at times. “There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end. It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there,'” he said.

Though Potterheads know him as Ron, Rupert Grint’s kid—a.k.a. his daughter, Wednesday—just knows him by one name: dad. Read on for what we know about Rupert Grint’s daughter and how she motivated him to quit smoking.

Who is Rupert Grint’s daughter, Wednesday G. Grint?

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome (whom he started dating in 2011), welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative for the couple said in a statement at the time. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Wednesday’s birth came a month after the couple confirmed they were pregnant with their first child following photos of Georgia in London with what looked like a baby bump. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a representative said at the time. Rupert posted his first photo of Wednesday in an Instagram post in November 2020, which was also his first Instagram post ever. “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he captioned a photo of Wednesday sleeping on his shoulder.

In an interview with Glamour in January 2021, Rupert revealed that becoming a parent motivated him to quit smoking. “I feel very comfortable being a dad. I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it,” he said. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better—I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping. It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic. I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular.” He continued, “It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel a lot more—I don’t know, weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously there are days when she is FULL on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place, I think.”

While the current health crisis has allowed Rupert and Georgia to spend more time with Wednesday, the Harry Potter actor also confessed about how “tough” it’s been to become a parent at such an unpredictable time. “Yeah, it’s been tough,” he said. “It’s a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it’s a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own. But there’s positives with that. It’s been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Rupert talked about the “amazing” experience of being able to bring Wednesday to set on projects like his Apple TV+ series, Servant, and HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special. “It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It’s just the best thing,” he said. “It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

Rupert—who welcomed Wednesday in between seasons one snd two of Servant, a horror about a Philadelphia couple whose marriage is shaken after they experience a tragedy—also talked about how parenthood affected his perspective on the show’s dark storyline. “[Fatherhood], it’s definitely changed my perspective. Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family… I just find it just incredible,” he said. He continued, “It’s a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season and she thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street.

In May 2021, Rupert told Esquire about the stress he felt in the first year of his daughter’s life when he would “think the worst” about what could happen to her. “I don’t want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can’t sleep at all, just constantly checking that she’s breathing,” he said at the time. “Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I’ve really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, ‘They died in their sleep,’ so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing.” Rupert also joked about the “identity crisis” he’s experienced since he became a dad. “I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don’t know, do I change the way I dress now?” he said.

As for what fatherhood has taught him, Grint told Comic Book in 2021 that his daughter has made him feel a “different love” that he’s never had before. “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love,” he said. “It’s a very different love. It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way.”

