Rupert Grint Just Admitted There Were “Sparks” Between Emma Watson & Tom Felton—AKA Dramione Is Real

Oh, Dramione. You were never my ship of choice, but it looks like all the Dramione shippers of the world are about to feel so vindicated right about now. You see, Rupert Grint just confirmed “sparks” between Emma Watson and Tom Felton in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, and now we can’t stop seeing these two former Harry Potter co-stars as anything but meant to be. “There was always something,” says Grint, who played the gingery Ron Weasley across from Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Tom Felton as the Slytherin menace, Draco Malfoy. “There was a little bit of a spark.” There you have it, folks. All of your hunches about Dramione are (basically) confirmed.

Rupert didn’t want to add on to any of the recent drama or rumors circulating about Emma and Tom’s relationship status. He couldn’t help but concede, however, that there “were some sparks” after all, especially being that they shared so many years together on set. “But we were kids,” he added, “It was like any kind of playground romance.” As for Rupert himself, he never felt the same “spark” with any of his co-stars. “I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free,” he made sure to say. So much for Romione, I guess?

Rupert remained quite the gent in his interview with ET, as he also didn’t compound onto all the recent hubbub surrounding Emma Watson’s current dating life. Recently, the actress told Vogue that after struggling with the idea of being single, she is now happily “self-partnered.” Even though she was spotted previously on a date with a mystery man, she explained how while she “never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she is now “very happy” at her current state of singlehood. So as far as the Little Women actress is concerned, there’s nothing to see here—either with Tom Felton or that handsome stranger in glasses. So much for Rupert’s reveal!