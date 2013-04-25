Runway to Real Way: A Luxe Leather Look Inspired by A Détacher

Cotton, seersucker, chambray and … leather? It may not seem like a quintessentially spring material, but this season, designers explored warm-weather applications for one of fashion’s heaviest fabrics, from leather-sleeved trenches at Rag & Bone to florescent, perforated leather minis at Proenza Schouler.

We don’t like picking favorites (after all, between the sumptuousness of Marni’s emerald leather shirts and the irresistible sheen of Miu Miu’s patent cocoon coats, it feels like choosing “trend” children), but we admit to having a soft spot for cool, slouchy shorts in the springtime, the likes of which were executed in buttery black leather and paired with woven cotton v-necks on A Détacher‘s spring ’13 runway.

Given her background designing for Italian fashion houses, it’s no surprise that A Détacher designer Mona Kowalska doesn’t skimp when it comes to quality—or, for that matter, the cost—of her products. Happily, we’ve sourced nine lower-priced alternatives that offer a similarly luxe look. Here, our top retail picks for recreating A Détacher’s edgy spring leather ensemble.

