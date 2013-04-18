Runway to Real Way: Peter Som’s Laid-Back Bermuda Shorts Look

At long last, fashion’s infatuation with too-tiny hot pants and cheek-baring short-shorts seems to be waning. Across Spring 2013 runways, labels like Diane Von Furstenberg, Rebecca Taylor, DKNY, Assembly New York and Peter Som extended shorts to knee-skimming lengths in a sophisticated and effortlessly cool new take on the classic bermuda.

Of course, for some of us, the phrase “bermuda shorts” conjures up memories of suburban fathers clad in long shorts and black socks during family vacations (we’re not naming names).

But have no fear, naysayers: the latest crop of bermudas are anything but frumpy, and come in a smattering of splashy new prints, patterns, and elevated fabrics.

At Peter Som—which is the look we’ve chosen to emulate—the trend was downright flirtatious, with swishy, silky bermudas executed in girlish spring florals and paired with breezy cami-style tops.

Of course, not all of us can bankroll an entire runway ensemble—but we won’t let that stop us from getting this laid-back spring look. Here, we’ve rounded up nine super-stylish and accessible alternatives to Som’s spring ’13 outfit that will leave you looking runway ready.