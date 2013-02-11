Runway to Taylor Swift: The Singer Rocks Full Spring 2013 Looks in New Elle Spread

Although the Fall 2013 fashion season is officially underway, we haven’t forgotten about the looks and trends we saw on the Spring 2013 runways (mainly because the clothes are just arriving in stores now). We’re starting to see more and more of Spring’s most covetable items pop up everywhere (like Louis Vuitton’s checkered dresses, which have been worn by stars like Kristen Stewart and Miranda Kerr), particularly in magazine editorials. Case in point: Taylor Swift‘s brand new Elle spread.

Released today, Swift’s latest shoot features the songstress in a slew of different looks, all of which are nearly complete Spring 2013 runway ensembles—right down to the accessories (hi, Saint Laurent gloves). While Swift managed to disappoint us in J. Mendel last night on the Grammys red carpet, this spread completely makes up for it. We may not agree with her dating habits, but we can all agree that she wears designer duds well.

Click through the slideshow above to see the spread and the runway look, and let us know which you liked better!

Images via Elle and ImaxTree