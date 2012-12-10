Runway to Stage: Rihanna Performs in Head-To-Toe Alexander Wang Spring 2013

For the 9th season finale of the UK’s version of “The X Factor,” they brought out the big guns: Namely Rihanna, who performed her single “Stay” and her chart-topping anthem “We Found Love” to an enthusiastic audience. While the performance was worth watching, we were more excited about about what she wore: A head-to-toe look from Alexander Wang’s Spring 2013 collection.

Wang has been the world’s most-buzzed about designer recently, thanks to the recent (and somewhat controversial) appointment as Balenciaga’s new creative director. Rihanna;s a known fan of Wang’s street-chic eponymous line, and she’s worn lots of his creations, but this is by far our favorite. Given RiRi’s bad girl image, it’s nice to see her in a slightly softer look (well, as soft as a crocodile skin outfit with cut-outs can be).

We think it’s a total hit, and seeing this look reaffirms our belief in Wang’s design skills, it gets us even more excited to see what’s going to happen at Balenciaga.

What do you think of Rihanna’s look? Let us know!