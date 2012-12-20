Runway to Rihanna: Tracing The Pop Star’s Exact Looks From The Spring 2013 Collections

Although lots of stars often wear straight-off-the-runway looks on major awards shows or red carpets, few have showcased designer collections that’ve barely left the catwalk quite like Rihanna did this year. In the past month alone, the 24-year-old pop star has turned up on various TV shows and at events wearing entire runway looks from the Spring/Summer 2013 collections—right down to the accessories.

As Rihanna’s fame continues to grow, so does her love of high fashion. RiRi’s style has evolved massively this year, and her ensembles are always sleek, chic, and impossibly current. In honor of her recent fashion successes, we’ve compiled a slideshow of her best outfits—from next season’s collections!

Click through the gallery and let us know—which Rihanna look is your favorite?