Runway to Rihanna: Tracing The Pop Star’s Exact Looks From The Spring 2013 Collections

Although lots of stars often wear straight-off-the-runway looks on major awards shows or red carpets, few have showcased designer collections that’ve barely left the catwalk quite like Rihanna did this year. In the past month alone, the 24-year-old pop star has turned up on various TV shows and at events wearing entire runway looks from the Spring/Summer 2013 collections—right down to the accessories.
As Rihanna’s fame continues to grow, so does her love of high fashion. RiRi’s style has evolved massively this year, and her ensembles are always sleek, chic, and impossibly current. In honor of her recent fashion successes, we’ve compiled a slideshow of her best outfits—from next season’s collections!
Click through the gallery and let us know—which Rihanna look is your favorite?
On the December18 season finale of "The Voice," Rihanna stunned in a sequined tuxedo jumpsuit from Lanvin's Spring/Summer 2013 collection. She replicated the runway look almost entirely, wearing the same belt, bracelet, and necklace.
On the December 9 finale of UK's "The X Factor," Rihanna performed a rousing medley featuring her smash hit "We Found Love" in a head-to-toe white look from Alexander Wang's Spring 2013 collection. The cut-out ensemble killed it on the runway, but looked even better on Rihanna.
On December 8, Rihanna performed her smash hit "Diamonds" on German TV program "Wetten dass..?" wearing look number two from Balmain's Spring/Summer 2013 collection. Consisting of leather pants and a chiffon crop top, RiRi paired it with Manolo Blahnik heels, which seems to be her go-to shoe lately.
Back in November, Rihanna stopped by Best Buy in New York City for an album signing clad in a Spring 2013 Damir Doma leather top with matching shorts. She paired the edgy look with Manolo Blahnik Spring 2013 heels and a Chanel gun choker. This ensemble truly solidified Rihanna's fashion cred, as few celebrities have opted to wear the Croatian designer's creations.
On December 10, Rihanna took Paris by storm, performing on TV show "La Chanson de L'Année" wearing a cropped tank top and matching red skirt straight from Azzedine Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2013 collection. Unfortunately, we couldn't snag any pictures from Alaïa's über-exclusive Paris preview, but we're willing to bet Rihanna gave the model a run for her money.
