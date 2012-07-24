Runway to Real Way: Michael Kors’ Swingin’ Safari

We love Michael Kors for his classic Americana pieces and we were especially impressed with his safari-inspired Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Described by the designer as ‘Afriluxe,’ — a high fashion interpretation of African culture — the runway was a study in khakis, cargo details and animal prints.

As much as we admire these fabulous safari chic ensembles, they are, sadly, a little out of our price range. The good news is that it’s more than possible to recreate this runway look on a more realistic budget — it’s just a matter of pairing a simple khaki shirt with the right prints and accessories.

Take a look through the gallery above to see some of our top picks for a safari-inspired wardrobe, perfectly fit for the runway.