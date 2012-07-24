Runway to Real Way: Michael Kors’ Swingin’ Safari

We love Michael Kors for his classic Americana pieces and we were especially impressed with his safari-inspired Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Described by the designer as ‘Afriluxe,’ — a high fashion interpretation of African culture — the runway was a study in khakis, cargo details and animal prints.
As much as we admire these fabulous safari chic ensembles, they are, sadly, a little out of our price range. The good news is that it’s more than possible to recreate this runway look on a more realistic budget — it’s just a matter of pairing a simple khaki shirt with the right prints and accessories.
Take a look through the gallery above to see some of our top picks for a safari-inspired wardrobe, perfectly fit for the runway.
We love this safari-inspired runway look from Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Click through the gallery to see how you
can replicate the look without the high-end price tag.
Let's start with the basics: Nothing says safari like a sleek khaki button-up. Although long sleeves may not seem practical for summer, this chiffon shirt is lightweight and comfy-chic.
Slit back chiffon shirt in khaki, $72, at Topshop
These modernized aviators are perfect to channel your inner adventurer.
Guess GU6414 Sunglasses, $55, at Sunglass Hut
Would it be safari fashion at all without any animal print? Of course not. Add this token zebra-printed skirt to give your ensemble a bit of pizzazz.
Knee length zebra print skirt, $19.80, at Forever 21
Alternatively, this shorter ASOS skirt will do the trick as well!
Connected Generation zebra print mini skirt, $24.86, at ASOS
Double prints? Why not. We are on a safari, after all. Get super exotic and grab a pair of snake-skin wedges.
Andre Assous Wedges, $121.50, at Bloomingdales
We can easily replicate Michael Kors' unique crossover belt with a snake skin messenger bag.
Stone snake effect tote bag, $52, at Wallis
If two animals prints just aren't enough for you, bling up with a cheetah cocktail ring.
Cheetah oval ring, $9.95, at 2bstores
A tribal arm party adds that extra little bit of chic to an already trendy outfit.
Paulding bracelets, $12, at Aldo
Finally, wrap a runway worthy snakeskin belt around your waist and you're good to go!
Anne Klein AK snake panel belt, $35, at Zappos