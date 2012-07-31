Runway to Real-Way: Givenchy’s Sophisticated, Sleeveless Look

It seems we’re not the only ones who love neutral colors this season: Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection features layer upon layer of neutral tones with the added twist of sleeveless tops. This idea may not exactly be a brand new concept — we’ve seen a lot of the ripped-at-the-shoulder look recurring over the years — but we’re loving this interpretation envisioned in a clean, corporate look.

Like most, we don’t exactly have the funds to turn the pieces of this Givenchy ensemble into permanent residents of our wardrobes, but luckily we’re able to create a similar look at a cheaper price. Take a look through the gallery for our top picks to complete this look that was so brilliantly mastered on the runway.