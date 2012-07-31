Runway to Real-Way: Givenchy’s Sophisticated, Sleeveless Look

It seems we’re not the only ones who love neutral colors this season: Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection features layer upon layer of neutral tones with the added twist of sleeveless tops. This idea may not exactly be a brand new concept — we’ve seen a lot of the ripped-at-the-shoulder look recurring over the years — but we’re loving this interpretation envisioned in a clean, corporate look.
Like most, we don’t exactly have the funds to turn the pieces of this Givenchy ensemble into permanent residents of our wardrobes, but luckily we’re able to create a similar look at a cheaper price. Take a look through the gallery for our top picks to complete this look that was so brilliantly mastered on the runway.
We're loving the lack of sleeves in Givenchy's SS12 collection! Take a look through the gallery for our top picks to replicate this look.
This cream chiffon shirt is the basic foundation to achieve the same sleeveless look as Givenchy's SS12 collection.
River Island sleeveless shirt, $33.14, at ASOS
Add some bling to the collar with a curved silver necklace.
Curved collar necklace, $16.95, at Lori's Shoes
Various runway looks from Givenchy's SS12 collection included long pendant necklaces, a slimming look when paired with the sleeveless button-up.
Tinley Road chevron ladder faceted drop pendant necklace, $18.99, at Piperlime
Layer sleeveless with sleeveless: the neutral jacket is a staple piece of the Givenchy SS12 offerings.
Ivory sleeveless blazer, $90, at Topshop
Basic tight-fitting leggings may draw all the focus to the layers up top, but also show off your legs and ankles.
White buttoned ankle leggings, $27.50, at Debenhams
Add another layer with a wide, buckled belt around the waist.
Buckle elasticated belt, $23.55, at Mango
This strappy sandal gives just the perfect amount of lift to off-set to accentuate dainty ankles.
Strappy platform sandal, $88, at Armani Exchange
Top off the ensemble with some extra bling from a simple cuff.
Silver brushed metal cuff, $9, at Miss Selfridge