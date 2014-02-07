7 New Runway Models You Should Know, Straight From a Top Agent

With New York Fashion Week barely two days in, the Big Apple is already a virtual breeding ground for models, both old-hat and fresh-faced. They can be seen munching on crackers backstage at Lincoln Center, having a champagne at chic parties, and even (it’s true!) riding the subways. With so many nestled in every nook and cranny of New York this week, it can be hard to keep track (not that we’re complaining).

To help us pinpoint the runway models to watch, we sat down with ONE Management founder Scott Lipps, who filled us in on his 7 rising girls to keep an eye on.

“For us, we see so many girls that come through our doors, and the modeling business is just inundated with girls,” Scott says of how he spots young superstars. “I usually notice the ones who are personable and that get it and want to succeed. It’s personality, drive and ambition, desire to make it.”

