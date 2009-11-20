Runway Model Daul Kim Update: Cause of Death Confirmed

Yesterday, the fashion world mourned the loss of one of their favorite figures. When Daul Kim was found dead in her Paris apartment, a collective wave of surprise and sadness echoed throughout the blog world and across Twitter pages.

In a devastating update on the 20-year-old model‘s death, it was confirmed that Kim was found hanged in her Paris apartment. Police are working on the assumption that she hung herself.

Kim will be sorely missed from the catwalk and pages of Vogue, but her impact on the fashion world will live on in her editorial legacy. For a somber look back at the life of Daul Kim, visit her blog, I Like to Fork Myself.