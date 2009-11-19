Runway Model Daul Kim Found Dead in Paris

Runway model Daul Kim was found dead in her hotel room in Paris Thursday morning, as was confirmed by her management company, Next. The 20-year old beauty is rumored to have committed suicide.

The Korea-born Kim has walked in Chanel, Dries van Noten, and Maison Martin Margiela, and, in an interview with Test Mag, revealed her sweet and funny personality. “I love guinea pigs,” she said, and revealed that she liked to collect forks. She also transcribed her thoughts and inspirations in a blog.

We are deeply sorry for the loss that her friends and family have experienced. She will be missed.