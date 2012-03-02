Runway How To: Make Your Own Cinnamon Stick Barrettes

Today we just can’t take our eyes off the newest hair accessory: A Cinnamon Barrette. This little beauty made its debut down the runway at theRochas fall 2012 show. If you grew up at all like I did, you’ve probably seen a wide variety of decorative hair barrettes (most likely tacky) in your lifetime, that your mother forcefully pulled your hair back with.

Normally when thinking of items to put on your barrette a cinnamon stick is not the first thing that comes to mind (at least for me). The only time I ever use this ancient spice is when I’m: A.) Making my signature sangria or B.) Facilitating a cinnamon challenge in hopes that someone will embarrass themselves (if you haven’t done so…you’re missing out).

So I’m here to show you, my little style mavericks, how to make this chic, librarian staple accessory.

Here’s what you’ll need:

12-15 Cinnamon sticks (depending on how big you want it)

Glue gun

Varnish seal (spray or oil based by brush)

Paint brush (if you’re using an oil based varnish, this tends to be easier than the spray)

2 -3/4 metal barrette

Steps to make a Cinnamon Stick Barrette:

Space your cinnamon sticks evenly on the barrette to see how many you’ll need. You may need to flip the sticks in order for them to mold and fit together so there are no open spaces. Next you’ll want to seal your cinnamon sticks with a varnish, which will give the sticks a shiny finish worthy of onlooker envy. Use the oil based varnish that requires a brush (this is easier than the spray). It’s hard to spray because it has a tendency to run if applied too heavily. You’ll want to apply a few coats. After the sticks dry you’re ready to start gluing. When the glue gun is done heating up, individually apply the cinnamon sticks to the barrette. When you’re done applying the sticks, let it sit for out for at least 15-30 minutes to make sure it’s secure. TA-DA! You’re ready to rock your new chic-librarian Cinnamon Stick Barrette!

‘Till next time…Enjoy!