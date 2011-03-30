Runway To Green Style Standoff: Who Did Shrubbery Best?

Last night in New York, Christie’s Auction House held the second annual green auction for A Bid To Save the Earth in a partnership with the Runway to Green project, which pairs fashion designers with causes that help the environment. Jason Wu, Rachel Roy, rag & bone, Alexander Wang and more all contributed pieces to the limited-edition Runway To Green collection. The looks were displayed in a fashion show at the eventand are currently for sale on Net-A-Porterand a portion of the proceeds will raise funds for environmental organizations.

Since the gathering celebrated all things “green” and “environmentally friendly,” some of the fashionable guests got a little carried away with the theme. For instance, Nicki Minaj showed up with a ‘do that wasn’t only green, but also looked like it was trimmed with hedging shears. Anna Wintour‘s sassy dress (we love the leather!) was covered in leaves and what appeared to be Venus Fly Traps, and Michelle Harper was rocking a straight-up shrub on her headbut we really didn’t expect much less from her.

In a probably predictable call, I have to say that Anna’s nature-loving look is my favorite of the evening. It celebrates the cause while still being subtle, which cannot be said for the other two ladies. Take note: you can still be a tree-hugger without wearing one on your head.

Which of these three style stars do you think worked the green carpet best?

Photos: Jason Kempin, Getty Images