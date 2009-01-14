Runway to Change–Inauguration Designs

A tote bag designed by Diane von Furstenberg for next week’s presidential inauguration.

This is the kind of thing that makes me love working in fashion–it makes me proud when members of the community step up and get involved in bigger, more global ways. As a part of the “Runway to Change” initiative that was launched during Obama’s campaign in which more than 25 designers designed special merchandise to help the now-President-elect, a second group of designers have created new collectible pieces to support the highly anticipated presidential inauguration taking place next week.

Included in the little group are designers Diane von Furstenberg and Tory Burch who both designed totes; Zac Posen, Donna Karan, Narciso Rodriguez, Rachel Roy, Derek Lam, Juicy Couture, Gerald Matthews and Beyonce’s line House of Dereon, all with t-shirts; and Alexander Wang, who comes to the table with a scarf.

“This is the most exciting political moment of my lifetime,” Posen tells WWD. I couldn’t agree with the young designer more.

The collection is available at the Presidential Inaugural Store at 625 E Street Northwest in Washington through Jan. 21 and will also be available at pic2009.inauguralcollectibles.com through February. Proceeds will support the costs of the inauguration, which are expected to reach around $45 million.

Zac Posen’s t-shirt design for next week’s presidential inauguration.