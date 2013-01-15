Runway to Anna Dello Russo: The Fashion Editor Wears Head-To-Toe Designer Looks In Milan

It seems top fashion editors somehow always manage to get their well-manicured hands on some of the most in-demand looks, oftentimes way before they hit stores. Sure, relationships with top designers help, but it doesn’t hurt to also to be a legitimate street style star like Anna Dello Russo. The eccentric for Vogue Nippon editor at large doesn’t shy away from excess, which allows her access to some of the most covetable collections.

During men’s fashion week in Milan—going on now—the style-setter has continuously posted Instagram pics of herself wearing looks seemingly snatched from some of the top runways, such as a cape from Dolce & Gabbana’s baroque-inspired Fall 2012 collection, and a whole getup from Hedi Slimane’s first collection for Saint Laurent Paris (oversized hat, pussy-bow top, the whole deal).

Read on to get a glimpse of ADR’s fabulous fashion photos, and see how she’s interpreted the looks!

