The Runaways NYC Premiere: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The Runaways, due in theaters Aril 9th, made its NYC premiere last night at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema. There was definitely an overall rock and roll vibe in the air as celebrities hit the red carpet, doing their best to emulate their favorite rocker looks. While some managed to flawlessly give us just the right amount of edge, others took the theme a bit too far. Here is our roundup of the best and worst dressed from last night’s premiere.

Hits:



Kristen Stewart (above): We have to say, Stewart’s red carpet choices have definitely been winning us over lately, and last night was no exception. The actress, who plays Joan Jett in the biopic, donned a strapless Pucci mini dress last night. Her overall look channelled the perfect combination of no-fuss glamour and rocker edge. Well done Kristen!

Dakota Fanning:



The 16-year-old actress looked fresh and youthful at last night’s premiere. Fanning, who plays Cherie Currie, executes this season’s nude trend flawlessly. While she may not have participated in the night’s rocker theme, we still think she looks wonderful in her Elie Saab dress.

Riley Keough:



Riley Keough is one of many stars that decided to go with all-black ensembles for the night. Keough perfectly embodies the rocker chic look in this long-sleeve dress. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the granddaughter of the original king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

Alessandra Ambrosio:



We love the way the Victoria’s Secret Angel accessorized her little black dress. The gunmetal gladiator style shoes add a modern edge to the simple black outfit. Adding the leather jacket was the perfect way to top off her brilliantly styled ensemble.

Fabiola Beracasa:



The New York socialite never fails to catch our attention on the red carpet, and last night was no exception. We really appreciate the fact that Fabiola is willing to take risks in her wardrobe choices. This black sheer cut-out number is both daring and stylish.

Misses:

Joan Jett:



Here’s a tip: make sure your shirt isn’t see through before hitting the red carpet. We know that Joan Jett may have originated the rocker girl look, but we think it may be time for her to hang up the title and put on a bra. While this look may work for someone younger, like her on-screen counterpart Kristen Stewart, it certainly doesn’t work for Jett. Sorry Joan, but you just aren’t 16 anymore!



Cherie Currie:



Ok, we get it — The Runaways had a hit song called “Cherry Bomb,” so Currie wore a cherry necklace. While we appreciate all of the parallels here, we don’t think the necklace was the right finishing touch for Currie’s outfit. Just because your name is Cherie, doesn’t mean you need to wear a cherry.

Dreama Walker:



While most stars showed up to last night’s premiere in all black, Dreama decided to break out the bright colors. While we do appreciate the effort, we have to say that the actress got it all wrong– everything from the cobalt blue pumps to the neon yellow dress just isn’t working in our books.

Jessica Hart:



We were on the fence about Hart’s outfit. While we appreciate the overall look that the model was going for, we think she could have easily taken it a step further with a couple of tweaks. The ensemble could have made our hit list if Hart opted for a sky high black pump over these worn in converse sneakers. It is a red carpet event, after all.

