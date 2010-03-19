“The Runaways” Movie: Get Joan Jett’s Style, Plus 8 Other Rock Chick-Inspired Looks

In honor of today’s release of the film The Runaways, a rock biopic starring Kristen Stewart as the band’strend-settinglead singer Joan Jett, we thought we would put our own spin on outfits inspired by our favorite rocker chicks. Starting with the “Crimson and Clover” rocker herself, see who else we deemed some of the most fashionable ladies behind the mic. Time to break out those combat boots!



1. Joan Jett (above)

If you’re a lead singer for a ’70s all-girl rock band, you better look the part. Think of Ms. Jett’s aesthetic as just that– jet black. From her inky mop, to her famous pleather leggings, smudgy eyes, and dark form-fitting tops– the girl basically wrote the handbook on the rockstar aesthetic. While we love the leather details and strong shoulders that were the singer’s signatures, try wearing your leather in a bright color like yellow for a spring look that doesn’t lose its edge.

Leather pants byAlexander McQueen; Asymmetrical yellow jacket byEmanuel Ungaro; Black nail polish byChanel; Skull bracelet byAlexander McQueen; Gel eyeliner byBobbi Brown.

2. Stevie Nicks



As the voice behind the group Fleetwood Mac, Nicks’ style represents the free-spirited essence of the late 60s and 70s– when the band was at its peak. Think flowing chiffon, velvets, lace, and romantic, albeit gypsy-inspired silhouettes. We borrowed her love for long, loose skirts, beautifully draped tops, and slightly gothic jewelry, but made sure you can rock the look without inspiring any Wiccan associations.

Fringed vest by Paul & Joe Sister; Long black skirt by T by Alexander Wang; Cross necklace by Forever 21; Metallic beret by Missoni; Onyx ring by Roberto Cavalli.

3. Courtney Love



As Grunge’s little princess in the mid-90s, Mrs. Cobain lived by the sentiment that just because she was performing in a music scene dominated by males, didn’t mean she had to dress like one. Whenever she performed, she was not without her signature ultra-femme frilly dresses, dark pout, and hot shades. Quite frankly, with lace as hot as it is right now, we wouldn’t change a thing!



Lace mini dress by 3.1 Philip Lim; Oxford shoes byTarget; Dark plum lipstick by Dior; Red Wayfayers byAmerican Chic; Cross ring byForever 21.

4. Cyndi Lauper



1980’s pop queen Cyndi Lauper is known today for bubble gum hits such as the can’t-get-it-out-of-your-head “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”— and looking at her fun, playful style, you can see that she dressed with that mentality as well. Electric neon hair,taffeta skirts galore, and piles and piles of accessories proved this girl didn’t take fashion too seriously. We captured her essence– but toned it down just a bit– by choosing Lauper-inspired silhouettes, but opting for a muted color palette over her signature eye-popping shades. Still looking to make more of a splash?– go crazy with some Manic Panic.



Multi-chain clock necklace by Betsey Johnson; Lace bustier by Topshop; Pink silk skirt by John Rocha; Lace gloves by Forever 21; Blue hair dye by Manic Panic.



5. Debbie Harry



Her name is Debbie Harry, but most people know her as the popular 70s and 80s punk rock icon Blondie, who influenced countless girls in need of a touch of rebellion. Harry’s cool style is a result of her expert blending of two extremes– femme sexpot and edgy rockstar. We kept the glam sequined one-shoulder dresses she donned regularly and threw in a biker jacket to toughen up the look. As for the platinum hair dye, well, that’s self-explanatory.

One-shoulder dress by Namrata Joshipura; Cobalt leather jacket by Emilio Pucci; Aqua eyeshadow by NARS; Bleach blonde hair dye by L’Oreal; Gold bangles by Forever 21.

6. Gwen Stefani



Before Gwen had a clothing line, two kids, a husband, afragrancecollection, and a platinum solo career– she was the sporty, crimson-mouthed quintessential 90s girl heading Ska-inspired band, No Doubt. Not to say we don’t love her style now (we do)– but we wanted to pay homage to the Gwen we first fell in love with. We toned down Stefani’s stomach-baring look with this season’s crop top, paired with high-waisted harem pants, and embraced her kick-ass combat boots, because those are just timeless– and awesome.



Loose plaid pant by Sonia Rykiel; White crop top by PUREHEART; Leather combat boot by CO-OP; Red lipstick by Yves Saint Laurent; Stud cuff by Ronald Pineau.

7. Janis Joplin



Although 60s singer-songwriter Janis Joplin died before the world was ready to let her go– her music and style willundoubtedlystay eternal. Joplin embodied the essence of laid back hippie style– flowing blouses, fringed vests, circular framed glasses, and, of course, bell bottoms. We riffed on her boho ideals by incorporating a flared jean, feather vest, and earthyaccessories.

Feather vest by Oasis; Flared jeans by J Brand; Silk blouse by Tucker; Lapis ring by Isabel Marant; Circle frame sunglasses by All Saints.



8. Joanna Newsom



Today’s rocker girls can be just as fashion-forward as their predecessors. We’d love to take a peek inside the closet of songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom. We bet we’d find if full of floaty tops, floral dresses, and girly jumpers that embody her gorgeous nymphet-esque presence. We adore her sunny clothes that speak volumes about her outlook on life. Perfect look for spring, no?



Floral dress by Cynthia Vincent ; Blue flower headband by Topshop; Pink lipgloss by Stila; brown sandals by Cynthia Vincent; Satchel bag by Topshop.

9. Patti Smith



Patti Smith is one of those icons that just oozes effortless cool. Not only was she a huge leader of the mid-70s punk rock movement, but she also established herself as a poet and photographer. Did we mention that her style is effortlessly cool? Make like Smith and don a no-nonsense bowler hat, slouchy tee, and maybe even a pair ofsuspenders– if you’re feeling extra non-conforming.

Horse print tee by Kimberly Ovitz; Blacksuspendersby Beatdrops Closet; Retro camera by Lomography; Bowler hat on Amazon.

