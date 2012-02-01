Run, Don’t Walk To Your Computer: Pierre Balmain Is Online!

Attention shoppers: you may now buy Pierre Balmain online. You heard me. Pierre Balmain, online. For those of you who, like us, are basically beyond obsessed with Balmain’s ready-to-wear,you’ve probably salivated over photos or in stores over the pieces that even for our credit cards, are still a bit of a reach.

Needless to say, when we learned that Pierre Balmain the super cool, slightly lower-priced, sister line is now available on both Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom online, we had a bit of a moment.

From killer statement pieces like their drool-worthy blazers to relatively reasonably priced leggings and blouses, you can definitely figure out a way to add a little Balmain to your closet. You may now return to your regularly programmed afternoon activities, a little happier and totally excited about the purchases you’re about to buy once you leave the office. We know we are…