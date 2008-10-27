Rumspringa + Derby Bowler Hats = Goldmine

The LA scenesters of New York rallied together to watch the Cantora Records’ showcase featuring signed artists like Los Angeles band, Rumspringa.

Rumspringa is an indie rock/blues/swing two-piece with Joey Stevens on vocals (singing into a sweet ribbon microphone) and guitar and Itaru de la Vega on drums. While Rumspringa saw a spike in their popularity when Shia LaBeouf was arrested for a DUI after leaving one of their LA shows back in July, they’ve quickly taken over the LA underground scene with their danceable groove music. Their music gently rocks through the crowd until finally everyone rushes up to sway on stage alongside the band forming a “Seattle plaid” clad chain woven between the drums, amps, pedals and cords. Although, as an East-Coaster, you may not fit in seamlessly with their scene in your worn fitted t-shirt and tightest skinny leg jeans, you catch yourself singing along to lyrics you don’t actually know.

However, if really you wanted to fit in perfectly with this displaced LA scene, follow lead singer Stevens’ cue and pick up a bowler hat. While Rumspringa’s music will stay with you into the morning after when you’re hung over and sprawled on your friend’s futon (not that I’d know…), the thing that stuck with me most is that bowler hat.

The bowler hat is the new suspenders: a seemingly “I’m-Totally-Pulled-Together” accessory made famous by turn of the century English bankers and lawyers that today has slumped its way to the likes of Pete Doherty and hipsters alike. It’s an interesting contrast between what a bowler hat used to signify (i.e., a lot of money) and what it connotes today (i.e., looking poor for a lot of money). However, to get this same look without spending too much, check out Urban Outiftters for their Felt Bowler Hat.

I strongly urge you to then download Rumspringa on MySpace so you have some tunes to match that new strut of yours. Or if you’re more like Rumspringa themselves, you have a soundtrack to accompany your hat flying out of the limo you bargained down to $5 a person to take you from the music venue to new club, Mister West, while your gear is wedged in a trunk that’s held closed with glitter and a prayer.