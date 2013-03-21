The Rumors Were True: Beyoncé is the New Face of H&M

Back in January, the Twitterverse was buzzing that superstar Beyoncé would be the latest face of H&M. One of the loyal members of 31-year-old singer’s entourage (or Beyontourage) tweeted, “First day of trial in the Bahamas! H&M all set … go,” along with photos of Beyoncé on a beach. The tweet was immediately deleted.

Now, it’s been confirmed that there was in fact truth to the rumors, as Bey is officially the face of H&M’s summer campaign, which reads “Beyoncé as Mrs. Carter in H&M,” a reference to her upcoming tour beginning April 15. “In the campaign Beyoncé is wearing the key pieces from H&M you need for life in the sun this summer,” H&M’s head of design Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a release. “What makes these pieces even more special is that Beyoncé herself had input in the designs, and they are full of her own personal style.”

If you’re at all surprised by the pairing, don’t be—Bey has a longstanding appreciation of the brand. “I’ve always liked H&M’s focus on fun and affordable fashion. I really loved the concept we collaborated on to explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements – fire, water, earth and wind. It was a beautiful shoot on a tropical island. It felt more like making a video than a commercial,” she said.

The images were shot by famed fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and an upcoming commercial (which has yet to be released) was directed by Jonas Akerlund. The commercial will feature a new song from Beyoncé (obviously) called “Standing On The Sun.” The line will be available worldwide and on the H&M website in the beginning of May.

