More Rumors About A Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Klothing Kollection

Public, rejoice: It looks like everyone’s favorite stylist and client high-profile couple might be bringing their particular brand of coordinated clothing to the masses. If there’s any truth to this new rumor, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — who’ve in recent months fallen somewhere between fashion punchline and Givenchy-wearing front-rowers — might be ready to start their own clothing line.

“Kanye and Kim have figured out that if they combine their names it could be big business. They’ve both got massive fanbases who will buy their gear,” a source recently told PerezHilton.com, adding, “It’s also a sign that they’re in the relationship for the long haul and that they think it’s a romantic way to seal their relationship.”

Romantic? Oh right, we forgot all about the old “the couple that designs matching leather sweatpants together stays together” adage.