Rumors of Full Tom Ford Runway Show: The Best News Ever

Tom Ford will present his spring/summer collection at London Fashion Week this September. Rather than having a hush-hush, appointment-only presentation with certain industry leaders, again, the Tom Ford collection will have its place on the LFW schedule for a more typical presentation, according to Vogue UK, i.e., Tom Ford is returning to the runway, repeat, Tom Ford is returning to the runway. Or so we’re (hopefully) assuming from that bit of information…

The details of his show, including his past use of celebrity models like Beyonc and Lauren Hutton, aren’t known yet, but just the implication of a Tom Ford runway is very exciting. Karen Elson and golden peacocks? Naomi Campbell on a trapeze? Who knows what Tom Ford and a bottle of scotch will think up.

What do you think Tom Ford has up his shawl collar tuxedo sleeve?

Photo Credit: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa Press