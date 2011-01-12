Rumor Willis’ New Ads, Pantone’s Color of 2011: 2:30 Slump

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Tom Ford dips Abbey Lee for his new ad campaign spotted in Cali. How great is it when two hot people dance? (Fashionologie)

Rumor Willis is the new inexplicable face of Badgley Mischka, but she does look good. (Badgley Mischka)

I’m disturbed. This is American Apparel‘s ad featuring pubic hair. What is wrong with those people? (Styleite)

Pantone’s color of the year is honeysuckle an obnoxious pink. Please do not take note designers. (Pantone)

This is a weird rumor: Karl Lagerfeld is marrying Baptiste Giabiconi in Vermont where he will then move with his young blushing groom. I call slander. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV (by TeenVogue) Pre-fall trend alert: slacker chic! Uberluxe sweatpants cropping up at Lanvin, Vuitton, and here at Alex Wang http://twitpic.com/3p7kd2 Nobody wants to lose sweatpants for day that are acceptable, no one.

RT @lori_goldstein this weather really separates the men from boys.. half the people r in working .. other half… answering machines…#ilikehalfthatsin But maybe jealous of the half that’s out?

RT @ELLEmagazine More baby news! Marion Cotillard and Kate Hudson are both pregnant http://on.elle.com/gISR6V OK, what is going on?

RT @DetailsPaul If I didn’t have 5 photoshoots to prepare for, I would totally be at a matinee of Black Swan right now. Snow days are so for movies.