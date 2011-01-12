StyleCaster
Rumor Willis’ New Ads, Pantone’s Color of 2011: 2:30 Slump

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

    Pantone’s color of the year is honeysuckle an obnoxious pink. Please do not take note designers. (Pantone)

  • This is a weird rumor: Karl Lagerfeld is marrying Baptiste Giabiconi in Vermont where he will then move with his young blushing groom. I call slander. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

  • RT @JaneKeltnerdeV (by TeenVogue) Pre-fall trend alert: slacker chic! Uberluxe sweatpants cropping up at Lanvin, Vuitton, and here at Alex Wang http://twitpic.com/3p7kd2 Nobody wants to lose sweatpants for day that are acceptable, no one.
  • RT @lori_goldstein this weather really separates the men from boys.. half the people r in working .. other half… answering machines…#ilikehalfthatsin But maybe jealous of the half that’s out?
  • RT @DetailsPaul If I didn’t have 5 photoshoots to prepare for, I would totally be at a matinee of Black Swan right now. Snow days are so for movies.
  • RT @Modelinia Natalia Vodianova is running the Paris half marathon for her charity – and wants you to join! — http://bit.ly/e149lV Not to be a hater, but a half marathon? Weak sauce.
