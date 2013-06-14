Rumor Roundup: Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone 6 So Far

It seems like just yesterday that folks were lining up outside of Apple stores worldwide clamoring to get the iPhone 5 with the same fervor as Midwestern teens camping out in anticipation of the “Twilight” films. But alas, thanks to technological developments, our fancy phones will soon be obsolete thanks to the iPhone 6. While there have been no official announcements from Apple’s camp, the rumor mill is running wild—so we decided to round up everything you need to know about the upcoming phone below! Read on and let us know what you’re most excited about.

1. It’s unclear whether or not the next iPhone will be the iPhone 5S or the iPhone 6, as there has traditionally been an “S” model before the major release. However, it’s being speculated that the iPhone 6 will hit stores aligned with their next operating system iOS 8.

2. As for new hardware developments, Apple will reportedly be releasing two sizes that will span 4.7 and 5.7 inches. You would be more interested in the smaller of those models if you want a similar size to the 5.

3. Similar to Apple’s reveal of smaller, cheaper iPods in multiple colors from years ago, they will now be doing that with iPhones. Yes, that means there will be tiny, more affordable iPhones in a slew of colors. We can already guarantee these are going to literally sell out faster than the Chloé Paddington bag back in the day.

4. Don’t worry—in case the near-perfect Retina display on the iPhone 5 isn’t to your liking, it will apparently now be twice as good with 1.5 million pixels!

5. Even if it is released with iOS 7 and not iOS 8, the new operating system will feature completely redesigned icons, a new font, a new lock screen where phone users can swipe anywhere on their screen, and the beloved Siri has been giving new voice and gender options!

6. As Apple’s biggest rival has become Samsung, whose Galaxy S5 and Note 3 were incredibly popular this year, the iPhone 6 is supposedly going to be Apple’s way of completely dominating the market once again. The larger screen, which will make the phone similar to a smaller iPad Mini, will be very similar to Samsung’s larger screens which are sometimes known as “phablets,” or combinations between phones and tablets.

What do you think of all the rumors—are you excited for the phone?