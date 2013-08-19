Rumor Roundup: Everything You Need to Know About the Apple iWatch So Far

One of the most buzzed about rumors out of Silicon Valley in recent weeks is that Apple has been hard at work on a “smart” watch. Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted earlier this year that the company was working on some sort of wearable technology, and based on quite a bit of evidence it looks like a watch is it.

At a conference in May, Cook said, “I see [wearables] as a very key branch of the tree. … I think from a mainstream point of view, [glasses as wearable computing devices] are difficult to see. I think the wrist is interesting. The wrist is natural.”

The first pieces of intel that Apple is actually building the iWatch emerged in June, when the Cupertino-based company registered the “iWatch” trademark in Russia. During the same time-frame, Apple reportedly filed for similar trademarks in Mexico, Japan and Taiwan. So yes, something is definitely brewing.

As for what the watch might be capable of doing, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had this to say: “I think, oh my gosh, I just wish I had the old iPhone right here on my wrist and I wish I could ask it questions like a new Siri or tell it to play certain music.”

The release date for the watch has been speculated as being anytime from late this year to late next year—but perhaps competition will have some impact. Samsung will introduce the Samsung Galaxy Gear, a smartwatch that it alleges will allow users to place phone calls, browse the internet, and “handle emails”, using a flexible screen of some kind. The watch is expected to be revealed on September 4th, just before the IFA 2013 trade show.

What do you think of the possibility of wearing a “smart” watch? Weigh in!