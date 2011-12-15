Rumor Mill: Victoria Beckham Is Branching Out To Menswear

Move over Donald Trump, Lord Alan Sugar is in the house the fashion house that is. Well, maybe. In a controversial tweet the other day, the British borderline-billionaire begged Victoria Beckham to design a suit for him.

Now, considering this guy can buy just about anything under the sun (he could possibly afford to even buy that new planet out there) it’s pretty interesting he’s a. going to the Twittersphere to find a suit designer and b. reaching out to V. Beck of all people to design something for him. Not that we don’t love her clothes, trust us we do. But menswear? This will be something new for the ex-Spice.

With all our favorite menswear designers looking to the womenswear horizon, is it too shocking that this would be a consideration for say, any womenswear designer? I think not. Let’s hope she can peel her eyes off that gorgeous husband of hers for two seconds to answer her Twitter, we’re on the edge of our seats!

Photo courtesy of Sipa.