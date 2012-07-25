Rumor Has It: Kristen Stewart Cheated on Robert Pattinson

Well, this is a doozy. Earlier today, we posted about Robert Pattinson‘s recent interview in BlackBook where he discussed how he fawned over Kristen Stewart when he first moved to Los Angeles. Tonight, reports are surfacing that their love may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

According to multiple sources, Stewart and her married (with children!) Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders had a fling — and it’s been caught on camera. Us Weekly has the exclusive shots, but naturally the issue isn’t out until Friday. Reps for both Stewart and Sanders had no comment, which those in the celebrity news business know is not usually a good sign.

Additionally, credible mags like People quote sources that insist the fling was just that:

“She wasn’t having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn’t have happened,” says the source. “She never meant to hurt anyone. She’s a good person who just made a bad choice.”

UPDATE: Rumor no more! Kristen Stewart just released the following statement: “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”