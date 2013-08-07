Rumor: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Planning Lavish Paris Wedding

Here comes the bride, all dressed in custom Givenchy! Rumor has it wedding bells are in the air for fashion-obsessed couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who recently welcomed their first child—a baby girl named North West. The ridiculously wealthy duo have been away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi for over a month now, and are reportedly holed up in a massive Bel Air mansion. But they are set to break free from the shackles of their $750,000 gold-plated toilets to get married—in Paris, of course!

A source told Us Weekly that Kanye is actually the one behind the nuptials. “He wants to do something really cool and big and over-the-top,” the mag reports, stating that Paris is the clear choice given his affinity for the city. In fact, for most of her pregnancy, Kanye was overseas in the City of Light enjoying the sights, sounds, and shopping as he focused on his recent studio album Yeezus.

Meanwhile, Kim is hoping for a smaller affair, with somewhere around 30 to 50 guests. After all, it is her third wedding—and we all know how her last one turned out. Luckily, there are plenty of places in Paris where the two can wed in a low-key fashion that will still be glitzy and up to their impossibly high standards. Perhaps Kanye can pull a few strings and they can get married in Coco Chanel’s old apartment—or maybe keep it super trendy and tie the knot over steak tartare and Bouillabaisse at L’Avenue.

Regardless of what actually happens, we have one thing on our mind: How much this bad boy will cost! Given the fact that they’re likely to fly everyone out on a private plane and pay for their accommodations, it could easily run $500,000. We can’t wait!

