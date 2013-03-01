Rumor Has It: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Moving to Paris To Revive Defunct Fashion Line

Could Kim Kardashian finally be leaving her beloved Calabasas behind? According to InStyle UK, the pregnant reality starlet may be relocating to Paris for a few months with her beau Kanye West so he can work on his upcoming album and also revive his defunct fashion line. Apparently, West loves the “creative vibe” of the city.

The frequently photographed duo love Paris, and celebrated the news of their baby due in July (which by the way, is actually not confirmed to be a girl despite a flurry of misleading media reports) with a romantic trip to the city. Of course, the couple also attend Paris Fashion Week, where West previously showed his eponymous line twice.

It’s no secret that both of his collections were critically panned, with many noting that his efforts were way too ambitious for a budding designer. Perhaps taking two seasons off gave him the clarity he needs, and maybe the third time will finally be the charm.

Here’s hoping for plenty of photos of them sharing baguettes “Lady in the Tramp”-style on Kardashian’s Instagram!