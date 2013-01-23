Rumor Has It: Beyoncé Will Wear Givenchy at The Super Bowl

We’ve been so caught up in the hoopla surrounding Beyoncé‘s allegedly lip-synced performance of the National Anthem at Monday’s Inauguration that we nearly forgot how excited we are for her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 3. Now we’re getting even more stoked, as it’s rumored that Bey and the Destiny’s Child girls will take the stage in custom Givenchy creations from designer Ricardo Tisci. The source of the rumor? Anna Dello Russo.

The well-informed fashion icon took to her blog, stating, “Beyonce is set to reunite with Destiny’s Child for her Super Bowl performance! Rumors say all of them will wear Givenchy costumized outfits.”

No other details were given, but when it comes to Givenchy, Dello Russo doesn’t mess around—so we believe her. Additionally, Tisci designed custom costumes for last year’s halftime show, headlined by Madonna, so he’s experienced in the football fashion department.

Regardless of what happens, we’re sure Queen Bey will kill it—whether she’s really singing or not.

Updated: Bummer. According to a source consulted by Fashionista, there’s no truth to the rumor.