Rumor: Ben Stiller Wants Lady Gaga or Kate Upton for “Zoolander” Sequel

We’re getting slightly sick of hearing about the illustrious “Zoolander” sequel. Hopefully, next time it’s in the news, it’ll be because it’s actually filming. Nonetheless, this is one rumor that has us excited. According to The Sun, Lady Gaga has been offered $5 million to star as a love interest for Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson‘s characters.

“Gaga is top of their wish-list. She has the talent and attitude — and an amazing sense of humour,” a “Hollywood source” told the Sun. If Mother Monster doesn’t pan out, the team is also reportedly interested in models Kate Upton, Kate Moss, Heidi Klum or Adriana Lima. So clearly, they’re going for people who have nothing else going on and would jump at the opportunity to work.

Considering the cult classic status of the first “Zoolander” flick, it wouldn’t be totally shocking if Gaga signed on. After all, she’ll be making her film debut in “Machete Kills,” and may have been bitten by the acting bug.

What do you think? Which of these lovely ladies would you like to see show off their comedy chops?