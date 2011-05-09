Ruminations on Style Icons: Does Kate Middleton Count?

Style icons are not born, they’re made (unless you’re counting Suri Cruise, who is the lone outlier in this theory). As far as icons right this minute, when it comes to people like Gaga, it’s the shock factor, Michelle Obama is one classy lady with a penchant for statement necklaces, but it’s because of her position and the fact that most First Lady’s aren’t super styling that she’s considered such a beacon of fashion (plus that high-low, J.Crew/Lanvin is helpful), Kate Moss actively informs a generation of newly formed personal style bloggers and Daphne Guinness embraces a couture aesthetic few would dare rock to name a few notables. A girl who consistently wears little dresses and wedges, who happens to be pretty normally would not fall under this allusive moniker.

Could you see Kate Middleton if she weren’t a newly crowned Duchess next to Kate Bosworth, Abbey Lee and Rachel Bilson on Who What Wear? I doubt it.

Yet, anything Kate (ahem, Catherine) wears, almost instantly hits sold out lists. The rather boring wedges she wore the day after her nuptials by British label L.K. Bennett have already been reissued and are now being called, “The Kate” (duh) and have a wait list, according to the Daily Mail. They cost about $300 US. That white ruffled Reiss dress she wore in her engagement photos helped make the label a household name and that blue Issa wrap brought legions of knockoffs, which obviously can also be said for a certain McQueen by Sarah Burton that you may have seen.

I’m just saying, I don’t get people. I’m as intrigued by “our” new princess as the next girl who watched the Lifetime movie dedicated to her, but she is not, I repeat, not sartorially inspiring. Even her wedding gown was breathtakingly beautiful and perfect for the occasion at hand, but hardly a game changer. Who is buying all of this stuff? Do you know anyone who ran after that white Issa after the Testino pics dropped?

Personally, I’d far prefer to know if she uses Moroccan Oil in that shiny, shiny hair.