Rumi Neely And Jane Aldridge Bring Blogger Style To Macy’s

Macys has joined forces with some of the most influential fashion and style mavens in the blogosphere for the launch of their new contemporary line, bar III. The collection is a mix of dresses and separates that can be easily incorporated into a fashionable and up-to-date wardrobe. Macys recently asked Rumi Neely of Fashion Toast, Elizabeth Spiridakis of Feels Like White Lighting and Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes to match bar III’s effortless pieces with their own accessories. The result is a gallery of adorable looks.

The collection hits stores in February, with pocket-friendly prices ranging from $20 for basic tops to dresses at $58-$78. If youre in New York, you dont have to wait until bar III hits Macys nationwide; the pop-up shop will debut on February 10 at Fifth Avenue and 20th Street. The shop will also carry mens suiting for $495 added bonus: if you purchase a suit at the temporary shop, then they will tailor it free of charge! Wowza!

Macys angle is to play into the markets desires. The kids love blogger style, and its relatable, just as a Macys contemporary line should be. Why have a stylist with one point of view reconfigure a whole collection, when you can show multiple takes on stylish wears in a single showing? My personal must haves include a midnight maxi-dress, khaki cuffed shorts and the ultimate comeback king: flared 70s style denim.