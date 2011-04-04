Rumi Neely And Her Boyfriend Role Play For Ralph Lauren

After watching this video I’m not sure whether to laugh or blush… or turn away? I feel like Ive just walked in on some private role-playing adventure between Rumi Neely and her boyfriend Colin Sokol, complete with handcuffs, wine and a cheesy soundtrack. Oh wait, its just a video for Ralph Laurens Big Pony Fragrance Collection.

Didnt you see the quick frame or two of cologne being spritzed? Her hat is obviously adorable, and maybe this was trying to be ironic, but it’s reading first year film student tries out film noir. Watch on. Am I wrong?