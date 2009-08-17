Rumers in Vegas

Ever have a Z-List cocktail? It goes like this: start off with a little Rumer Willis, throw in some Ashton, a dash of Audrina Patridge, and some sparkle-clad showgirls, and a lemon twist. Basically…this was the beverage this past weekend to celebrate Rumer’s 21st B-day party in Vegas. Willis’ mom, dad, and Holly Madison also attended.

Yeah…nothing says “Happy Birthday” to me quite like having strippers and my parents in the same venue. (You know Bruce’s pockets were full of singles, and Audrina was all about the pole.) The group of reality stars and straight-to-DVD actors (minus Demi, who, I mean…this totally brought back Striptease flashbacks for) partied at Tao until 4am, complete with a huge birthday cake and an Elvis impersonator.

Who wants to buy Dad a lap dance? Whoo, happy birthday, Rumer!