Did Rumer Willis Take The ‘Naked Dress’ a Little Too Far Last Night?

Hey, we’re all for vamping it up with sexy cut-outs, plunging necklines, even a tasteful underboob moment now and again, but sometimes stars take it too far. Case in point: Rumer Willis, who rocked a very naked dress to the Elle Women in Music event Tuesday night.

The dress—which technically was a two-piece outfit—was designed by cool new label Franziska Fox and featured a series of revealing thigh cutouts that climbed so high, Willis’ hot pink underwear was visible. We’re assuming that was on purpose, but one never knows in Hollywood, land of the perpetual wardrobe malfunction.

The 25-year-actress and celebrity offspring (mom’s Demi Moore, and dad’s Bruce Willis) seems to have jumped on board with the “slutty-chic” trend that’s been sweeping Hollywood lately—looks that can be construed as stylish but always seem to have one or two aspects that are highly risqué (if Kim Kardashian is the reigning queen of the trend, Naya Rivera is definitely lady-in-waiting.)

Plus, Rumer—who’s been dogged by, well, rumors of plastic surgery lately—clearly is proud of her hot new Hollywood body, which she’s been flaunting in spades lately.

What do you think of Rumor Willis’ naked dress? Weigh in below!